PLDT (OTCMKTS:PHTCF) Shares Down 3.7%

PLDT Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHTCF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.18 and last traded at $21.18. 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

PLDT Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.42.

PLDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.