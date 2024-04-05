Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down to $3.15

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.15, but opened at $3.00. Plug Power shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 11,635,484 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Plug Power from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

