Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 0.3% Higher

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.16. 16,335,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 43,335,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

Plug Power Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.66.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,133,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,987,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $242,943,000 after acquiring an additional 283,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Plug Power by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 491,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 41,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Plug Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

