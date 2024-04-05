Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.39

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $74.39 and last traded at $74.36, with a volume of 40547 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Precision Drilling from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $372.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.78 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $74,649,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 466,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 227,077 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 1,501.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,950,000 after buying an additional 209,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,108,000 after buying an additional 145,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Precision Drilling by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,527,000 after buying an additional 127,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.