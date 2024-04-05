Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.58

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$100.58 and last traded at C$100.45, with a volume of 78092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$96.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$107.00 to C$100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore cut their price target on Precision Drilling from C$142.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$123.91.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Stock Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$85.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$81.36.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported C$4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.82 by C$1.88. The firm had revenue of C$506.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$476.00 million. Precision Drilling had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 14.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 8.7760512 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Precision Drilling

In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 3,756 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total transaction of C$233,472.96. In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.23, for a total value of C$109,711.49. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 3,756 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.16, for a total transaction of C$233,472.96. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,227. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.