Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Trading Up 4.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $43.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Primoris Services traded as high as $47.33 and last traded at $47.04. 71,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 465,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. CWM LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Stock Up 3.7 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.19.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Primoris Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
