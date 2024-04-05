Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Trading Up 4.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $43.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Primoris Services traded as high as $47.33 and last traded at $47.04. 71,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 465,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.20.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PRIM. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Primoris Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $826,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,878.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $101,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,839.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $826,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 217,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,125. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. CWM LLC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Stock Up 3.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.