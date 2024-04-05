Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 340 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after purchasing an additional 93,954 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,375,000 after acquiring an additional 135,686 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 908,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,285,000 after acquiring an additional 75,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 531,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.93. 53,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,421. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2247 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

