Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,204,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,562,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,171,000.

FPE traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.34. 158,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,558. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $17.45.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

