Private Trust Co. NA Buys 153 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

DUK traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,342. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day moving average is $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

