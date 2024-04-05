Private Trust Co. NA Grows Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA owned about 0.05% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 29,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FMB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,571. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.55. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

