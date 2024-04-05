Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.06 Million Stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFI. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 6,940.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. 108,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,098. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.95 and a twelve month high of $47.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.