Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

CSX traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.36. 1,264,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,473,101. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

