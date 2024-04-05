Private Trust Co. NA Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.1% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $655,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,176 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.31, for a total transaction of $592,546.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,675.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total transaction of $376,625.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.91. The company had a trading volume of 23,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,107. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

