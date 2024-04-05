Private Trust Co. NA Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Keating Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,752,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,587,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.99. 37,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,044. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

