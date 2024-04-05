Private Trust Co. NA Increases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,884,051.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $332.14. 704,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,306. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.12. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.68 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The stock has a market cap of $222.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.00.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

