Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at about $501,000. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 47,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD traded up $1.37 on Friday, hitting $238.48. The stock had a trading volume of 165,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,338. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.24 and a 52-week high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

