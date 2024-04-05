Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.82.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $41.65. 2,323,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,783,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

