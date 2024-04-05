Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,717 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS MOAT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.21. 806,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average of $81.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

