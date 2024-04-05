Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37,438 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 8,681.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $302,445,000 after buying an additional 3,311,563 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 951,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $85,969,000 after purchasing an additional 29,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,975,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,639,307. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $217.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

