ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 154.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after purchasing an additional 93,546 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 215.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 15,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

