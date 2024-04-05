ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 157,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 77,399 shares.The stock last traded at $59.08 and had previously closed at $58.23.

ProShares Ultra Technology Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.59 and a 200 day moving average of $51.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 2.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 66.7% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 73.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000.

About ProShares Ultra Technology

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

