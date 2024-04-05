ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Stock Price Down 3.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 18,315,805 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 25,866,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 3.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.25.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 10th.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the second quarter worth $202,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

