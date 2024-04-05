ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 18,904,590 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the previous session’s volume of 8,177,473 shares.The stock last traded at $25.38 and had previously closed at $25.89.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.29.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort S&P500

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1.3% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

