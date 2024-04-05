Prosperity Bancshares’ (PB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

PB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Prosperity Bancshares from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $62.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.12 and a 200 day moving average of $60.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.93. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 49.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 417.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 30,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 131.3% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Articles

