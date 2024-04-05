Providence Gold Mines (CVE:PHD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Providence Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:PHD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 131010 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Providence Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03.

About Providence Gold Mines

Providence Gold Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties located in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Providence Mines Property, which includes the Black Oak Mine, Soulsby Mine, Dead Horse Mine, New Albany Mine, Star King Mine, and others located in the Summerville Mining District, Tuolumne County, California.

