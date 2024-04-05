Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,948 shares of company stock valued at $510,300. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Guggenheim cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

Shares of PEG traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.37. 924,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,073. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a 200-day moving average of $61.39. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $67.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

