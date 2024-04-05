Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Trading Up 3.5%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.53 and last traded at $53.49. Approximately 825,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,918,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 309.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,793,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,781,000 after buying an additional 663,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,294,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,955,000 after purchasing an additional 567,358 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,489 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,296,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,054,000 after purchasing an additional 140,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,104 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

