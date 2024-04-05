PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Trading Down 5.9%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.91 and last traded at $27.96. 4,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 4,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

PureTech Health Stock Down 3.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.