Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issued By B. Riley

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Booking in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley analyst N. Khan expects that the business services provider will earn $14.27 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $175.46 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2024 earnings at $41.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $85.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $40.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $180.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $245.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $312.07 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $403.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $527.25 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Edward Jones reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,723.41.

Booking stock opened at $3,521.93 on Friday. Booking has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,592.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,333.46. The company has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $24.74 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

