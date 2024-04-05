Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Issued By Roth Capital

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bio-Path in a report released on Tuesday, April 2nd. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($4.80). The consensus estimate for Bio-Path’s current full-year earnings is ($20.80) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bio-Path’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($4.71) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($4.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($18.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($18.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($17.69) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $25.19 EPS.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.40). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($10.60) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BPTH. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH opened at $4.30 on Friday. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 117,914 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter worth $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

