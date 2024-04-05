Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Issued By HC Wainwright

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for CalciMedica in a research report issued on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.52). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CalciMedica’s current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CalciMedica’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get CalciMedica alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CALC. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CalciMedica in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of CalciMedica in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

CalciMedica Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of CalciMedica stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.61. CalciMedica has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

Institutional Trading of CalciMedica

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of CalciMedica by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CalciMedica by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 145,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 56,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CalciMedica in the third quarter valued at $432,000.

Insider Activity at CalciMedica

In related news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi acquired 243,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $900,417.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi purchased 243,356 shares of CalciMedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $900,417.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 946,744 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fred A. Middleton bought 679,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $2,513,720.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,952.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 923,486 shares of company stock worth $3,417,047. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About CalciMedica

(Get Free Report)

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CalciMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalciMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.