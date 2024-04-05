Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Decreased by Griffin Securities

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Schlumberger in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.80.

Schlumberger stock opened at $54.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger has a one year low of $42.73 and a one year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

