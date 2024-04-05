Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.39 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on OLLI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.92.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $71.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.38. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $52.93 and a twelve month high of $84.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth about $41,301,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,215,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,075,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,037,000 after acquiring an additional 630,298 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,285,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,742,000.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 2,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total transaction of $181,050.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,854.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,171 shares of company stock worth $1,722,888. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

