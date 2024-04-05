Q1 2026 Earnings Forecast for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZBH. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.39.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $127.56 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average of $118.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 19.63%.

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,929.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

