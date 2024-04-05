Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Issued By Zacks Research

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lennar in a report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.27. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $14.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.21 EPS.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lennar

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $163.64 on Friday. Lennar has a 52-week low of $100.95 and a 52-week high of $172.59. The company has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.23 and its 200 day moving average is $138.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.