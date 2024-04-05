Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Issued By B. Riley

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TSLX opened at $20.88 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 50.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sixth Street Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLX. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the first quarter valued at $5,212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 674,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 43,839 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Featured Articles

