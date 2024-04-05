Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Issued By Zacks Research

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.3 %

LGND stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.27.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.54 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,906,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,534,000 after purchasing an additional 67,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,171,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 661,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,230,000 after purchasing an additional 46,906 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 659,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,097,000 after purchasing an additional 191,870 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director Stephen L. Sabba sold 1,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.30, for a total transaction of $140,649.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,201.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

