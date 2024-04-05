Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Boosted by Analyst

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2024 earnings at $5.95 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on C. HSBC lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.21.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,952 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,179,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,775,000 after acquiring an additional 519,202 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,283 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

