Q3 2025 Earnings Forecast for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issued By William Blair

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $4.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLAY. TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,619. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $341,160.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,611.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,258 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

