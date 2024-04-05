Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Lowered by Zacks Research

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Genuine Parts in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Genuine Parts’ current full-year earnings is $9.76 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPC. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.89.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $148.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.03. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.87%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

