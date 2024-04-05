QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CEO Brian C. Faith Sells 2,810 Shares of Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) CEO Brian C. Faith sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $43,667.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,787.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of QUIK opened at $14.82 on Friday. QuickLogic Co. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of QuickLogic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.

