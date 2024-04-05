QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) CEO Brian C. Faith Sells 2,810 Shares of Stock

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) CEO Brian C. Faith sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $43,667.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,787.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
QuickLogic Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of QUIK opened at $14.82 on Friday. QuickLogic Co. has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40.
QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of QuickLogic in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of QuickLogic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.
QuickLogic Corporation operates as a fabless semiconductor company in the United States. The company offers embedded FPGA intellectual property, low power, multicore semiconductor system-on-chips, discrete FPGAs, and AI software; and end-to-end artificial intelligence/machine learning solution with accurate sensor algorithms using AI technology.
