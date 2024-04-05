Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.14)-($0.12) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $680-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.21 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.31.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RXT

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

RXT stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.94. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.10.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.74 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 28.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rackspace Technology

In other Rackspace Technology news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $71,896.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,638,423 shares in the company, valued at $8,905,772.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lillie sold 139,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $226,315.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,608,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,377.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amar Maletira sold 37,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $71,896.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,638,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,905,772.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,463 shares of company stock worth $318,164. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.