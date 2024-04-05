Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS) Announces Earnings Results

Radius Recycling (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Radius Recycling had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $621.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Radius Recycling Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $19.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $546.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. Radius Recycling has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $36.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Radius Recycling from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radius Recycling

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 357.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Radius Recycling by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Recycling by 120.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Further Reading

