Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Insider Purchases 9 Shares

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report) insider Paul Stockton bought 9 shares of Rathbones Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,556 ($19.53) per share, for a total transaction of £140.04 ($175.80).

Paul Stockton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Paul Stockton purchased 10 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,580 ($19.83) per share, with a total value of £158 ($198.34).

On Monday, February 5th, Paul Stockton acquired 9 shares of Rathbones Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($20.21) per share, with a total value of £144.90 ($181.90).

Rathbones Group Trading Down 2.2 %

Rathbones Group stock traded down GBX 34 ($0.43) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,538 ($19.31). The stock had a trading volume of 53,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,006. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,563.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,618.50. Rathbones Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,436 ($18.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,050 ($25.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 2,145.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Rathbones Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 24 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11,917.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RAT. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Rathbones Group from GBX 1,650 ($20.71) to GBX 1,520 ($19.08) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Jersey, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds.

Featured Stories

