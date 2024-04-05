Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Trading 5.2% Higher

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 174,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 436,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Real Brokerage Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a market cap of $680.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 105.23% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $181.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REAX. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the second quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 58.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 19.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

