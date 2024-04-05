Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.97 and last traded at $52.56. Approximately 1,550,446 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 7,036,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.

Several research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.257 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of O. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

