Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sportradar Group (SRAD)

3/25/2024 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Sportradar Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Sportradar Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2024 – Sportradar Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SRAD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 43,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.23. Sportradar Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth $32,918,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,967,000 after buying an additional 1,040,085 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,638,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,419,000 after buying an additional 909,933 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 42.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,785,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,354,000 after buying an additional 830,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 343.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 339,360 shares in the last quarter.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

