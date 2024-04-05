ReddCoin (RDD) Trading 22.5% Higher This Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 5th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 22.5% against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $3.99 million and $455.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.25 or 0.00143691 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00015994 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008515 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000189 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001439 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

