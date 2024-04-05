Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Price Target Raised to $203.00

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $200.00 to $203.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RRX. Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $172.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.46, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.55 and a 200 day moving average of $142.46. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,516.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.09, for a total value of $320,719.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,326.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regal Rexnord

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $702,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $1,608,000. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

