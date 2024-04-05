Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RM

Regional Management Price Performance

RM stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.37. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 41.17, a quick ratio of 41.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $236.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. Regional Management had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $141.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regional Management will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 4,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.99 per share, for a total transaction of $98,558.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 470,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,825,876.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regional Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Regional Management by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Regional Management by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, engages in the provision of various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans secured by non-essential household goods and/or vehicles; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.